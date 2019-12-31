As the year, and the decade, come to a close, let’s take a look back to see how much things have changed — or haven’t — in that span of time.
Some observations are easy. We didn’t have people on scooters zipping around town in 2010. Then again, we didn’t have people on scooters zipping around town six months ago, either. Other changes have taken longer to play out.
In 2010, Virginia had a Republican governor, Republican lieutenant governor, Republican attorney general and a Republican House of Delegates. Now, Democrats hold the top three statewide offices and, in November’s election, voters installed a Democratic majority in the House of Delegates (as well as the state Senate). Republicans went the entire decade without winning a statewide election — their last victories were in 2009 when Bob McDonnell, Bill Bolling and Ken Cuccinelli were elected. Virginia at the decade’s start was a red state that had surprised itself by voting for Barack Obama in 2008. Now, Gov. Ralph Northam proclaims that Virginia is blue — and he’s got the numbers to back it up.
Lots of other things have changed in Virginia over the past decade.
Confederate statues weren’t nearly as controversial in 2010 as they are now. A decade from now, some may be gone entirely. Some may be gone a year from now. The new General Assembly will take up a bill to allow localities to take down their Confederate monuments. In the decade about to close, we’ve already seen Confederate names disappear from some public buildings. Even Washington & Lee University has begun re-thinking how it embraces the two men whose names the school bears.
Mass shootings have, sadly, become commonplace. Virginia hasn’t been spared. The Tech massacre fell in an earlier decade, but the shooting at the Virginia Beach municipal building this past May is all too fresh. A state where the National Rifle Association once held sway — and has its headquarters — is now on the verge of enacting new restrictions on guns.
Roanoke has changed over the past decade, perhaps more so than we realize. In 2010, the land around Jefferson Street and Reserve Avenue was still mostly an industrial brownfield — and a construction zone where the medical school was being built. Today, the Virginia Tech Carilion Academic Health Center is a sprawling enterprise that is remaking the valley’s economy.
For much of the ’80s and ’90s — after the loss of first the railroad headquarters and then the loss of the Dominion Bank headquarters — Roanoke went through a long period of civic angst. This was the decade that saw Roanoke finally start to have some confidence about itself, and the future. That hasn’t come easily, mind you. This is the decade that saw Norfolk Southern shut down its regional office in Roanoke and sell off the building. Advance Auto moved its headquarters, too. Those two moves punctuated a lesson we’ve been slowly learning for a long time: We shouldn’t count on anything. The economy is changing and for better or worse, we’ll change with it. Lots of rural areas in Southside and Southwest Virginia have done the latter — we can see that through population counts that continue to decline. Roanoke, though, has finally started to figure out the future. The 2010 census marked the first time in two decades that the city hadn’t lost population. The population gains through the first part of the 2000s have continued through the 2010s — and the census next year is expected to show two things. One, the city will be back above the 100,000 threshold for the first time since 1980 — and the census is likely to have a record population.
For decades, Roanoke lost young adults. During the past decade, we started gaining them. In the first five years of this decade, Roanoke gained more young adults than it lost in the previous two decades put together. On a percentage basis, it’s been gaining young adults faster than even that hipster capital of Portland, Oregon. Several things appear to be driving this: Roanoke has started to figure out the new economy. That’s good. On the other hand, the recession that hit in 2008 has scared many young adults away from buying houses — so instead of buying in the suburbs, they’re still renting in the city. That’s maybe not so good, in the big scheme of things. We’ve also seen a big change in housing preferences. Once, hardly anyone lived downtown. Now, downtown has become its own neighborhood.
When the decade began, Mill Mountain Theatre was mostly dark, with only occasional shows. It didn’t relaunch a full season until 2012. Now it’s back in a big way. We didn’t have a professional hockey team in 2010. Now we do — and attendance has been growing each year that the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have been around. Pulaski had a minor league baseball team then, but now it’s under new ownership — and that new ownership has poured millions into refurbishing the stadium. The Pulaski Yankees — an affiliation the team picked up during the decade — have been such a success that it’s the only team in the Appalachian League that Major League Baseball doesn’t want to cut ties with.
Craft beer wasn’t a thing in 2010. Now it is. In 2012, Roanoke went through a public courtship for a Sierra Nevada brewery — and lost out to Asheville, N.C. Four years later, we went through an even more public courtship for the Deschutes Brewery —and this time beat out Asheville, N.C. Deschutes still isn’t here — who knows if it will ever be? — but the victory was a big morale-booster for a city that at the time was very much in need of a win. The prospect of self-driving cars was a fantasy to the general public a decade ago. Now, the Blacksburg-based Torc Robotics is testing autonomous vehicles on roads in Southwest Virginia. Heck, Google is now delivering packages by drone in Christiansburg. Roanoke and Blacksburg have been coming together economically for decades now but this decade has cemented that economy marriage. The airport is now the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. It’s clear that a big part of the region’s economic future will be driven by innovations coming out of the New River Valley. Every college and university in the region saw a new president take the helm during the past decade. The Frank Beamer era with Virginia Tech football came to an end, although the team’s winning ways continued. At the University of Virginia, winning ways began.
We don’t know yet how history will remember this decade — the “Roaring ’20s,” the “Swinging ’60s,” and all that. But we know enough to know it was a consequential one.
