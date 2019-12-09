Virginia Democrats have the opportunity to prove whether they’re principled — or just partisan.
Are they out for their own interests — or those of their constituents?
We’re talking about the opportunity to advance redistricting reform by approving legislation to put the issue straight to the voters next fall.
That opportunity is the creation of a bipartisan commission to handle redistricting. The commission would contain eight lawmakers and eight citizens, with a citizen chairperson. Membership would be proposed by both parties in both houses of the General Assembly, but members would be selected by retired judges, who — since they are no longer part of government — would have no political dependence on either party.
Bottom line: Redistricting reform is the right thing to do.
Opposing reform is simply wrong — and especially so if Virginia Democrats behave as hypocrites on this important issue.
The decennial redrawing of districts has been used by both parties to manipulate voters’ choices in elections. But voters have been fighting back. Even as partisan control over district-drawing has become more entrenched, a grassroots effort has been launched to reform the process.
Public disapproval hasn’t stopped redistricters from exercising greater and greater control to protect incumbents of their own party or to eliminate members of the opposition. It’s become apparent that only a constitutional amendment can do that. But in the nearly 10 years since the last redistricting, the reform movement has gained strength and has produced the chance for exactly that sort of reform.
Under the current process, lawmakers use their redistricting power to suit themselves — say, for instance, when they revise a district represented by a Democratic legislator so that it now contains a majority of Republican voters, who can be counted on to reject the Democrat in the next election.
We use the example of Republican redistricters eliminating Democrats because that’s the way it’s gone most recently. Redistricting is overseen by the General Assembly — which means that the party in control of the legislature has control over redistricting.
Most recently, that has been the Republicans — although Democrats also have redistricted Republicans out of office back when they held majority rule.
But Democrats have long been out of power in the General Assembly. During that drought, many members of the party supported redistricting reform to help take partisan politics out of the process and return it to the goals set up by the state Constitution — the creation of compact and contiguous districts that best serve the voters.
Now, come January, the Democrats will be in power again. They swept through last month’s elections in a “blue wave,” and will take control of both the state Senate and House of Delegates.
But supporters of reform are beginning to wonder whether the new legislature will take the necessary next step. They worry that Democrats will withhold support, now that they’re the ones who will benefit from retaining power over redistricting decisions.
Timing is critical, because what happens next year will affect the 2021 redistricting cycle.
The General Assembly already took the first step earlier this year by approving the required constitutional amendment on a “first read.” Note: This reform was approved when the legislature was controlled by Republicans.
To get to the voters next fall, however, the amendment must be approved on a “second read” in the upcoming legislative session. This time, the Democrats are in charge.
It would be beyond ironic if the Democrats balked at this stage of the game, revealing themselves as more self-centered than their Republican opponents. More than ironic, it would be flat-out hypocritical.
Many Democrats supported redistricting reform when they stood to benefit from it, expecting it to break the control of the ruling Republicans. Will they now renege because it dilutes their control? Will they hand the moral high ground to the Republicans, who passed reform legislation when they were in charge?
But even that argument, important as it is, begs the question. The real issue is not which party benefits from redistricting or from reform.
The fundamental issue is that voters would benefit.
It’s high time to restore voters’ ultimate control over elections. It’s time to end the partisan manipulation through which politicians engineer the voting outcomes they desire.
The new General Assembly should pass redistricting reform quickly and resoundingly — and let the voters decide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.