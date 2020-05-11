If you go to the Virginia Department of Health website every day — as many people now do — you can find a map of Virginia with data on COVID-19 cases organized lots of different ways.
You can look at the total number of cases by “event date” —meaning the date that people first got sick. If you want to see whether Virginia is truly “flattening the curve,” this is the best place to look. It shows that we may, indeed, have plateaued, although not yet bent the curve downward.
You can look at each county and city in Virginia and see the total number of cases, the total number of hospitalizations, and the total number of deaths — just keep in mind that those numbers may lag behind reality.
Statistically, if you want to compare different parts of the state, the best way to do it is to click on the “rates per 100,000” button. Then you can get an apples-to-apples comparison of infection cases. If you go to this chart day after day, it appears that conditions in Southwest Virginia are getting worse, not better. A few weeks ago, only one locality west of the New River (Washington County) and only two west of the Interstate 64 / Interstate 81 interchange (Washington County and Botetourt County) had rates higher than 50 per 100,000. Now, 10 localities do.
So the virus is spreading rapidly, right?
Not necessarily. We don’t mean to minimize the severity of the virus —this is a highly contagious disease that can kill people — but to highlight the limitations of the data available to us. Those rates per 100,000 are cumulative rates — based on the total number of cases. Therefore, each additional case is going to drive up the rate, no matter how far apart they are. The trend lines in a particular county might be going down — fewer and fewer new cases — but the rate per 100,000 will still keep going up. The data’s not wrong. It’s just that the rate per 100,000 can’t show whether the trend line is going up or down. That’s not what it’s for.
Here’s why we harp on that particular data. Gov. Ralph Northam insisted this week that Virginia will move as one — rural areas with low infection rates can’t reopen until metro areas with much higher rates do. Northam said Monday that won’t happen before May 15. That’s not how some other states are handling their regional disparities, though. Much, too much, of the pandemic has become politicized but this isn’t a political issue. Among the states that have announced regional reopening plans are California, Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania and Washington — all states with Democratic governors. Each of those states has laid its own criteria for reopening. One of the easiest to understand is Pennsylvania’s, which says that a county can reopen if its infection rate is lower than 50 per 100,000 over the past 14 days. Those last five words are crucial. As we noted, Virginia’s rate-per-100,000 data is organized cumulatively —so for the whole year, not the past 14 days. There is no place to look on the VDH website to get the rate per 100,000 for the past 14 days. Of course, there’s no reason for Virginia to show the data that way since that’s not the criteria here. However, it means we can’t look at the Virginia data and see how our localities would score under Pennsylvania’s criteria — and that’s really what we’re interested in.
Just because Northam says the state won’t reopen regionally doesn’t mean we’re going to stop asking questions about why it can’t. Mind you, we’re not saying any place should reopen now — we think that decision should be based on science, not politics, and certainly not based on protesters driving around honking their horns and acting is if there’s no danger they might carry the virus and infect someone who might get sick and die. But what is the science that says Southwest Virginia must be dependent on what happens in Northern Virginia? Commuting data shows the region west of Wythe County has more economic interactions with Tennessee than with Northern Virginia.
In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf has enunciated a scientific standard — that rate per 100,000 figure. You can argue whether that’s the right standard or not, but it is, at least, a verifiable, science-based metric. Using that standard, Pennsylvania on Friday loosened restrictions in 24 counties — all in northwest and north-central Pennsylvania. Some localities in rural Virginia are clearly spiking: Galax had one case on March 27, then none until April 26 but then saw 13 this past Monday and now has 32 total. Others spiked weeks ago. Pulaski County had a high of three cases on April 17 and now hasn’t had any since April 24. Smyth County had a high of three on April 9 and now hasn’t had a single case since April 20. If those counties were in Pennsylvania, they’d be reopening. Since they’re in Virginia, they’re not.
That’s the Pennsylvania standard. Here’s the much stricter Washington state standard laid out by Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat. First, counties with a population less than 75,000 must go three weeks without a single virus case. (In Virginia, that population figure would cover everything west of Montgomery County). Then the local health board and the local governing body must vote in favor of reopening. Local hospitals must issue a statement in favor of reopening. And, according to the Spokane Statesman-Review, “the counties will need to have adequate testing, plans for care and containment of new cases as they arise, the ability to trace the contacts those people have had with others, and plans for isolation and quarantine of new cases.” Then it’s up to the governor to approve the reopening. So far, 10 Washington counties have met those criteria.
How many Virginia localities have gone three weeks without a single case? At least four qualify since they’ve had no cases at all — Bath County, Bland County, Covington and Dickenson County. Giles hasn’t had any since April 13.
They’d be open under either the Pennsylvania or Washington plan. California, Pennsylvania and Washington are all acting on a county-by county basis. Meanwhile, Illinois has split that state into four regions that can be reopened independently based on meeting certain criteria.
Our point remains: Virginia’s virus case load is driven primarily by places outside Southwest Virginia. And even many of the numbers in Southwest Virginia are driven largely by nursing homes — such as the 10 deaths at South Roanoke Nursing Home. Whatever scientific standard for reopening is applied, Southwest Virginia will meet it long before Northern Virginia. Other states have come up with ways to address their regional differences. Why can’t Virginia? Or, more to the point, why won’t Virginia?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.