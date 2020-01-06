We live within metaphorical shouting distance of West Virginia but don’t have much reason to comment on things that happen just west of us. The events of 1863 explain that. Not our state.
Still, a recent event in West Virginia does attract our attention, partly because it’s attracted worldwide attention — and partly because we have some special stake in the subject.
In early December, a photo surfaced showing the graduating class of new trainees from the state corrections academy giving a Nazi salute. Last week, after an investigation, the governor of West Virginia responded in dramatic fashion. He fired the entire class of cadets. Three other staff members also were fired, and four more suspended without pay.
Gov. Jim Justice said in a statement: “As I said from the beginning, I condemn the photo of Basic Training Class 18 in the strongest possible terms. I also said that this act needed to result in real consequences — terminations and dismissals. This kind of behavior will not be tolerated on my watch in any agency of State government.”
Let’s take a few moments to praise Justice, because he has provided some clear and decisive moral leadership that has been noticeably lacking elsewhere.
The report about the photo is particularly instructive, with lessons that go far beyond West Virginia. The report said the salute was started by one cadet “as a sign of respect” for the instructor, Karrie Byrd, who the report said “encouraged it, reveled in it, and at times reciprocated the gesture.” There was no indication that anyone involved intended it as a Nazi symbol, or, really, anything at all. The instructor told investigators that “she was completely unaware of the historical or racial implications of the gesture and reported it was simply a greeting.” This beggars belief on many levels. A secretary told investigators that the instructor told her to caption the photo “Hail Byrd.” The secretary also said that Byrd told her “they do that because I’m a hard-ass like Hitler.” Further, investigators found other photos on social media in which Byrd was surrounded “by some class members, and all in the picture are holding their hands horizontally below their nose. The Investigator immediately recognized this gesture as one, which has been used to satirically reference Hitler.”
Still, the report concluded that investigators “did not reveal any overt motivation or intent that this was a discriminatory act towards any racial, religious, or ethnic group. Rather, contributing factors included poor judgment, ignorance, peer pressure, and fear of reprisal.”
That’s why it would have been easy for Justice to have settled for some lesser action, perhaps merely reprimanding the instructor and certainly not firing the entire class of cadets. After all, jobs are hard to come by in West Virginia and the starting pay for corrections officers is higher than the state per capita income. The cadets in that photo surely could have used that job. Justice could have said he was showing mercy by taking a more limited action. The fact that he did not sends a strong signal. For those who would not have expected such a thing from a Republican governor of West Virginia, this is a good learning experience all around.
There are other lessons to be gleaned from the report, particularly about the role of peer pressure — which clearly infects adults as much as it does more impressionable children. Throughout the report are examples of cadets who expressed concern about the salute about but eventually went along with it.
For instance: “Several cadets recognized it for its historical implications and refused to go along with the class. Others who knew the implications of the gesture felt pressure to fit in and joined in. Some of these class members voiced their concerns to classmates. Those voicing concerns were assured by those comfortable with the gesture, that since there was no racial motivation on their part, the gesture was acceptable.”
When it came time to take the class graduation photo, some cadets refused to make the salute. “Ten of the cadets reported they did not make the gesture until Byrd told them to. These cadets stated that they only did it at that time due to fear of not graduating for disobeying the direction of an instructor. Seven of those cadets, to comply with Byrd’s direction but not make the gesture, held up a closed fist.”
The lessons of their initial refusal — and eventual reluctant compliance —is one fit for more widespread discussion, from Sunday schools to any type of school. Again, Justice could have gone easy on the cadets who simply held up a closed fist and exempted them — but did not. If you’re looking for historical context, there’s this: History doesn’t do much to distinguish between committed Nazis and those who simply went along out of fear. Instead, we honor the German martyrs such as the theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer and the student activist Sophia Scholl. They risked — and gave — their lives to oppose the Nazis. No one in that West Virginia class was willing to risk their job to stand up to an offensive gesture —and as a result they have now lost their job. That’s a powerful lesson in its own right.
Here’s more contemporary context: Within the past two years, we’ve seen photos circulated of high school students in California and Wisconsin giving the Nazi salute. In Wisconsin, the school chose not to discipline the students, citing First Amendment concerns. In California, it’s unclear what the school system did; the school cited privacy concerns and said only that administrators had taken “immediate action and addressed the situation with all students and families involved.”
The students may have meant their actions as a joke; our society affords juveniles the right to a certain amount of immaturity. But some things aren’t laughing matters and this is one of them.
Some symbols simply cannot be disconnected from their original meaning. Nazism — and the foul philosophy behind it — is not some distant historical event. It was not that long ago that we saw actual Nazis marching in the streets of Charlottesville. At the time, President Trump excused them by saying “you had some very bad people in that group. But you also had people that were very fine people on both sides.” No, no there weren’t. If someone appropriates Nazi symbolism, by definition they’re not “very fine people.”
In West Virginia, Justice has provided the moral clarity that Trump failed to deliver in Charlottesville.
