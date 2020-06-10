Is it finally happening?
Have we at last reached critical mass in rejecting racial injustice?
Will deep change now begin to take root?
Something about the current wave of protests feels different.
Set aside — for the moment only — those criminals who are endangering others, and dishonoring a worthy cause, by their violence and vandalism.
Focus on the protesters who are eloquently denouncing inequality and demanding a better America for all. They are opposing injustice and threats, not creating more of the same.
In recent years, we’ve seen other protests, many spurred by fatal encounters with police. Within living memory, the previous high-water mark for anti-racism protests would have been the civil-rights movement of the 1950s and ’60s. But there also have been other notable protests and rebellions in the U.S. in response to racism, some even pre-dating the founding of the country.
As historically relevant as those events might be, and as important as they were in advancing the nation step-by-step toward fairness, none comes close to the magnitude of today’s massive protests — not just across the U.S., but across the globe.
This time it feels as if a tipping point has been reached. A common purpose has coalesced among Americans — indeed, among citizens of the world: to end racial injustice, and especially to reform police departments to prevent more unnecessary deaths like George Floyd’s.
A level of agreement has emerged among people of all races and walks of life, and that unity is accompanied by a fresh determination for real change. This time, foot-dragging and a business-as-usual attitude from officials just won’t cut it.
At this stage, several areas of vulnerability exist, however — both for reformists and the citizenry at large.
One obvious danger is that of growing violence. With some notable exceptions, protesters have managed to make their point vehemently without overbalancing into aggression, bloodshed and property damage. This is particularly notable given the scope of the protests and the numbers of people involved, here and elsewhere. This achievement keeps the focus exactly where it should be — on correcting injustice, not on breaking more laws — and wins respect for the cause.
Another is delicacy of timing: when to continue building momentum toward change, until change is unstoppable, and when to turn energies toward actually defining and implementing reform.
Sloganeering is part of the former process — probably a necessary part. Using easily memorable phrases and memes is a long-established protest method; condensing an issue down to just a few words creates a common denominator that can attract support from a wide variety of people. We’re seeing this in the use of the phrase “defund the police” — which may not literally mean what it appears to mean, according to many people on both sides of the issue.
But whether it’s police funding or any other element of the racial injustice problem, turning words into actions and finding actions that satisfy the majority of the people are always the most difficult portion of the work. The emotional fuel that sustains protests must be redirected toward thoughtful, pragmatic approaches to actually transforming policy. It’s at this point that a movement can lose its way, if reformists either mistime the shift from one phase to the next or find themselves at odds on the hard realities of policy change, potentially squandering their momentum on in-fighting.
In terms of timing, it might even be too soon to be making this point. The protest phase is still highly engaged; people who want a chance to march or speak against racism should continue to do so, as conscience leads them. Protest not only demonstrates to policy-makers just how strong is the national sentiment against injustice, but also provides participants a chance to express passionate and deep-seated feelings that might erupt in less productive ways if not given an opportunity for expression.
But sooner rather than later, protesters and policy-makers will have to come together to craft actual reform. (It’s already happening in some places, as it must.) Our hope is that this phase will be a true period of accomplishment, building a new paradigm of “justice for all.”
