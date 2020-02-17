The massive bushfires ravaging Australia should send a powerful message not just to the president of the United States, but also to every governor, mayor, city manager and county administrator in the country.
About the dangers of climate change? Well, yes, that, too. The temperature in the small city of Penrith hit 120 degrees Jan. 4. The capital of Canberra hit 111 degrees the same day. This is not normal.
But that’s not the only message Australia is sending. The other one is this: Politicians should fear natural disasters. Not simply because they’re humanitarian disasters, but because they can turn into political ones, as well.
The Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison, is facing uncomfortable questions about his handling of the bushfires for lots of reasons. For one thing, he was on vacation as fires were underway. Not simply on vacation, but on vacation in Hawaii — another country! For five days, his office wouldn’t say where he was — even after some fellow Australian tourists in Hawaii posted photos “having bevies” with him. (That’s beverage, for those not up on their Aussie lingo).
As you might imagine, none of this went over well Down Under, especially after two firefighters were killed. Their deaths finally forced Morrison to return home. Even then, he called into a Sydney radio station and gave an unfortunate interview in which he said his absence didn’t really make a difference: “You know, I don’t hold a hose, mate, and I don’t sit in a control room.”
Now, all that is for Australians to sort out, but here’s how all this relates to the list of office-holders above: Don’t mess up the response to a natural disaster.
Our own politics has a roster of politicians brought down by natural disasters — and a few who have been elevated as a result. We have lots of politicians brought down by political scandals, too, of course. But the adjective there is the key — those come with the territory. Ultimately a politician who can’t properly handle a political scandal isn’t much of a politician. But natural disasters are ruthlessly apolitical — and not amenable to the usual political arts of persuasion.
The most famous example in American politics is that of George W. Bush. He got dinged for what was perceived as a slow response to Hurricane Katrina, and his approval ratings never recovered. He wasn’t alone, though. Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco suffered even more. Before the hurricane, she was seen as a popular, can-do governor whose approval ratings were 50% or greater — pretty darned good for a Democrat in an otherwise Republican state. Then came Katrina. Blanco was faulted for what was seen as a slow response, as well. From there on out, her approval ratings sank and for the rest of her term she was officially more unpopular than popular — at one point, 65% of those surveyed in Louisiana disapproved of her, only 32% approved. She declined to seek re-election.
By contrast, next door in Mississippi, Gov. Haley Barbour was credited with being on top of things during the hurricane and its aftermath, and as a result his approval ratings soared. Before Katrina, Barbour’s disapproval ratings were higher than his approval ratings — not the usual state of affairs for a Republican in Mississippi. Katrina helped him, though. Barbour went from 50% disapproval / 43% approval to 58% approval/ 39% disapproval — and generally stayed that way. By the time he left office, he had a 60% approval rating, the highest of any governor in the country at the time, according to the Los Angeles Times. If you’re keeping score at home, Katrina hurt one Republican (Bush) and one Democrat (Blanco) but helped one Republican (Barbour).
Barbour’s case does show that it’s possible for a politician to benefit from appearing to be strong and in charge during a crisis. We have two examples of that locally. When the disastrous Flood of 1985 hit in November of that year, both Roanoke and Roanoke County were without permanent executives. In Roanoke, Bob Herbert was interim city manager following the resignation of Bern Ewert to go to work for what later became Explore Park. In Roanoke County, supervisors had ousted county administrator Don Flanders but their new hire, Elmer Hodge, wasn’t scheduled to report yet. In fact, Nov. 5, 1985 was Herbert’s last day as assistant county administrator in Chesterfield County. When he heard there was major flooding in his new county, he decided he ought to be there. Hodge didn’t even take time to pack. With nothing more than the clothes on his back, he hitched a ride with a state trooper who was delivering new ballots to Salem — that flood hit on Election Day. At the boundary of each state police district, Hodge helped the trooper move the ballots into another trooper’s car — and eventually made it to his new county. By showing up early to take charge, Hodge set a can-do tone that made a very favorable impression. Likewise, Herbert’s calm, steady hand in the city led city council to remove the “interim” tag on his title.
President Trump, as he is with many things, stands as a notable exception. He was panned for his administration’s tepid response to Hurricane Maria devastating Puerto Rico, especially in contrast to what was considered a good response to Hurricane Harvey hitting Texas. By whatever measure you choose, the federal government sent more resources to Texas to deal with Hurricane Harvey than it did to Puerto Rico to deal with Hurricane Maria — five times as many meals, four times as many tarps, three times as many personnel. Yet Trump has not suffered politically from that — perhaps partly because he’s Trump and partly because Americans still don’t see Puerto Ricans as fully American.
We elect politicians for political reasons, but every single government official in an executive capacity has to be up for the challenge of dealing with an unexpected event — the classic “3 a.m. phone call.” For some, that’s a hurricane. For others, it may be something else. That’s why Morrison’s response to the Australian bushfires on the other side of the world offers instructive lessons for government officials on this side. When a natural disaster strikes, better to overreact than underact. No one will blame you for being overly prepared, but they will blame you for being underprepared. Be on the scene. If you’re on vacation, cut that vacation short. Yes, a lot of that’s for show, but a lot of politics is show biz, anyway. And for goodness’ sake, don’t say “I don’t hold a hose, mate.”
