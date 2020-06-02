In the spring of 1861, Abraham Lincoln addressed a nation that was so bitterly divided it was, quite literally, breaking apart.
He used his inaugural address to appeal to “the better angels of our nature.”
Lincoln’s phrase is poetic, morally uplifting, vaguely Biblical and almost certainly Shakespearean — it first appeared, in a different context, in “Othello.”
It’s a phrase that has become part of our national lexicon whenever the time comes — as it has now — to call for people to rise above whatever dark passions have consumed them. Here’s the only problem: It didn’t work then. Will it work now?
We are in dire need of better angels at the moment, and they are hard to find. In a more perfect world, the president would say some soothing words and appeal for calm, but that is not President Trump’s way. He did not cause the problems that now afflict us — some of the grievances being voiced are ones that go back centuries — but he had certainly exacerbated the nation’s social tensions long before a Minneapolis police officer put his knee to the neck of George Floyd. His response since then hasn’t helped either. This president is either unwilling or unable to make that Lincolnesque appeal to our “better angels.” We knew that already, though, because three summers ago we saw his response to white supremacists marching in Charlottesville. Americans will have to decide in November whether that’s the kind of president we want, but November right now seems a long way off.
Simply restoring calm, though, doesn’t change the underlying conditions that have produced these protests nationwide. However, when protests turn violent, that violence can have a way of producing exactly the opposite of what the protesters were trying to achieve in the first place. We have two examples from very different parts of the political spectrum: When riots flared across the country in 1968, what happened? The nation responded by electing a law-and-order president in Richard Nixon, who set about pursuing a “Southern strategy” that involved trying to install on the Supreme Court a justice (Clement Haynesworth) who had once called civil rights “civil wrongs.” When white supremacists converged on Charlottesville in 2017, ostensibly to defend the Confederate statues there, what happened? The deadly protests only accelerated the removal of Confederate statues across the country, a process that continues to this day.
Those are two very different outcomes, ideologically speaking, but the dynamic driving them was the same. The point being: Beware of unintended consequences. When the attention shifts from police holding down Floyd until he died on camera to fires and graffiti at the so-called “church of the presidents” across from the White House, that change in focus is not helpful to those trying to call attention to the former. Of course, that’s also a point not lost on those who may have very different motives. Trump blames left-wing “antifa” activists for instigating much of the violence, but Minnesota officials also blame far-right groups, as well. We certainly saw both of those converge on Charlottesville three years ago, so this seems far too familiar.
Even without any outside forces, there’s a lot of bad behavior all around.
Consider this chain of events in Lynchburg.
Last week, Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. tweeted: “I was adamantly opposed to the mandate from @GovernorVA requiring citizens to wear face masks until I decided to design my own. If I am ordered to wear a mask, I will reluctantly comply, but only if this picture of Governor Blackface himself is on it!” The tweet showed a mask featuring the infamous photo from Gov. Ralph Northam’s medical yearbook page. The restaurant Fifth and Federal tweeted back: “If you get extra made let us know! We would offer them to our staff as a mask option!”
All that boiled over Sunday night. First there was a peaceful protest outside the restaurant (which has apologized for the tweet and deleted it). Then there wasn’t a peaceful protest. It ended with protestors throwing rocks — one hit a police officer in the face, sending him to the hospital — what was described as an armed “militia” showing up, and a police car riddled with bullets by an unknown shooter. Where were the “better angels” there?
In Roanoke on Saturday, we saw protesters march from Washington Park to the police station downtown, where they were met by police in riot gear and, eventually, pepper spray. Some questions we haven’t seen fully addressed: Why was it necessary for police to brandish their long guns? Why was it necessary to fire pepper spray? Live video streamed from the event shows the crowd was loud but didn’t appear to be violent. Did police see something that hasn’t been shown? Police chief Sam Roman did not give a full accounting when he addressed the media — and Facebook Live — on Sunday. Will there be one? Later that night, protesters returned, and this time someone in the crowd threw fireworks at police — a dangerous escalation. Where were the “better angels” there?
Also in Roanoke on Saturday, photos of the protest show an armed man in a “Virginia Militia” shirt milling about. Who was he and what was he doing there? Was he motivated by his “better angels”? What about those involved in whatever disturbances happened at Walmart and other businesses in the Valley View area. Where were the “better angels” there?
In Richmond, the Times-Dispatch reports that not only were some of the Confederate statues on Monument Avenue vandalized, so, too, was the Arthur Ashe statue. Where were the “better angels” there?
It is hard to know where this ends, or how. It has not ended well for the photojournalist blinded in one eye by a rubber bullet in Minneapolis. Or the man in Richmond who suffered life-threatening injuries while shot during a protest Saturday. Or the security guard shot and killed outside a federal building in Oakland. Or the businesses that plainly had nothing to do with any of this that have been looted and burned anyway — including one in Minneapolis that housed a Spanish-language radio station and a Native American youth center. Will any of that bring something resembling justice?
We return to Lincoln’s words from 1861 as he addressed those who opposed him: “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies.” Yet it seems today some Americans see their fellow citizens exactly that way. We ask again: Where are our better angels? We certainly know where they aren’t.
