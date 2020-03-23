With apologies to Charles Dickens, these are the best of times, the worst of times.
Actually, Dickens’ long but memorable opening sentence to “The Tale of Two Cities” seems particularly appropriate right now, so let’s give it a go:
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us, we were all going direct to Heaven, we were all going direct the other way – in short, the period was so far like the present period, that some of its noisiest authorities insisted on its being received, for good or for evil, in the superlative degree of comparison only.”
We already have some sense of how this is “the worst of times . . . the season of Darkness.” We can measure that in a world that seems to be grinding to a halt, with people sheltered in their homes, trying to avoid some unseen microbe that threatens the entire world. It seems positively medieval, or perhaps a plot from some science-fiction movie set in the future — not from the real-life present. And yet here we are, staying at home, not going to church, panic-buying toilet paper — and without a single sports event to watch on television. Granted, being forced to binge-watch Netflix is not exactly the kind of deprivation previous generations were forced to endure but all this “self-isolation” is definitely beyond anything in our experience.
So how can this possibly be “the best of times”? Here’s how: The arts will flourish.
We know this because a) this is what has happened in the past and b) we already see it happening today.
Artists of all sorts will use this time to create great works. It’s too soon to see those but it’s not too soon to see this: Artists will innovate new ways to put them before the public and technology, the great double-edged sword of our time, will help them do so.
Here’s some of what is happening already:
» The American Shakespeare Center will live stream for free “Midsummer90,” its version of Shakespeare’s comedy, from the Blackfriar’s Playhouse in Staunton today at 1:45 on their Facebook page.
»The Seattle Symphony is putting videos of previous performances online, and organizing livestreams of upcoming performances.
»The Dropkick Murphys — a rock band from Boston that merges punk influences with Celtic music — was unable to perform its traditional St. Patrick’s Day concert in its hometown. Instead, the band played in a nearly-empty studio and livestreamed the show on just about every platform available: Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, Twitter and You Tube. At one point, the audience on Facebook alone topped 130,000 viewers. For comparison purposes, the attendance last year at the well-known Bonnaroo festival in Tennessee was 80,000.
»The Arkells — one of the top rock bands in Canada — has started hosting daily music lessons online. Each day, the band posts sheet music to one of its songs and invites fans with guitars and other instruments to join in a virtual sing-along. Using Instagram’s two-way function, lead singer Max Kerman sometimes invites fans to join him on screen.
These are but a few of the ways that musicians are responding. Other art forms are doing much the same, with theatres live-streaming certain performances or organizing script-in-hand readings. Museums are offering virtual tours. Some of these innovations may prove temporary, but who knows which ones will catch on? More importantly, how many new fans will get introduced to something they haven’t seen or heard before?
We don’t need a plague to tell us how that works, only some pop culture history. In the winter of 1962-63, Great Britain was immobilized by what became known as “the big freeze.” By the end of December 1962, snowdrifts in parts of the country were 15 feet high. Come January, temperatures fell below zero. The snow wasn’t going anywhere. On one perfectly horrid Saturday night, much of the country settled to watch television, because what else was there to do during what amounted to the 1963 version of “self-isolation”? That night the popular entertainment show “Thank Your Lucky Stars” was on. The headliner was the jazz clarinetist Acker Bilk. At the bottom of the bill was a new pop group from Liverpool. The weather had conspired to create an unexpectedly large television audience just when the country needed a happy diversion. That night almost all of Great Britain saw The Beatles for the first time. And the rest, as they say, is history.
When plague closed London theatres in 1606, William Shakespeare used his time to write “King Lear,” Macbeth” and “Antony and Cleopatra” — all works still performed today. Maybe he’d have written them anyway, but who knows? Pestilence-inspired work isn’t limited to the arts world, either. In 1665, yet another plague hit Great Britain. Cambridge sent its students home, much as universities today have. One of those was a young man named Isaac Newton, who spent some of his “self-isolation” sitting in his father’s apple orchard. The result was his formulation about the laws of gravity and the start of a scientific career we still revere. So who right now is at work on this generation’s “Macbeth” and “King Lear”? Who is working on some new scientific discovery?
All this may sound as if a pandemic is a thing to be wished for. It’s not. But unusual events do produce unusual — and sometimes creative — results. Now for the catch: Not everybody’s going to make it through this unscathed. Musicians are losing their jobs, just like everybody else. Mick Jagger won’t suffer financially but lesser-known musicians will. Some may never be able to go back to it. Arts and cultural groups of all kind are shuttering their doors. Just because they’re non-profit doesn’t mean they’ll come out OK. Most arts groups in Roanoke live on the edge financially anyway. Some occasionally fail even in the best of times, and these are not the best of times. Certain expenses won’t go away just because the doors are shut. Case in point: The animals at Mill Mountain Zoo still need to be fed.
Business groups are urging people to figure out new ways to patronize restaurants and retailers during the pandemic — by ordering take-out, for instance. The same principle applies elsewhere. Now would be a good time to discover some new music — and pay for it. Or simply write a check to your favorite arts group. When the pandemic passes, and someone comes up with this generation’s “Macbeth,” we’ll still need a place to stage it.
