Last night something truly great happened at Stuarts Draft High School auditorium where the Augusta County board of supervisors met to discuss making us a Second Amendment sanctuary county.
Eighteen-hundred people filled every seat and there were many hundreds more overflowed onto the sidewalks outside and the mood was electric. Speakers came forth in an orderly fashion for three hours. Dozens of us gave our input and you could tell many were well prepared with obviously researched information about what Gov. Ralph Northam and the radical leftists are going to do next year.
Concerned citizens demonstrated heartfelt dismay at the sad turn of events come to pass in November's election and invoked detailed knowledge of historical precedents of incremental gun control.
Far from being the "deplorable hicks" Nana Hilldog Clinton saw us as, our friends, neighbors and family members exhibited insightful knowledge of not just the law, but human nature too.
The Federalist Papers, bill of rights and the Bible were all quoted by reasonable citizens who exhibited a common mindset; We will not be disarmed! Hour after hour we applauded like-minded speakers and endured, but heard out, three who disagreed with only a smattering of Booos.
After three hours Sheriff Donald Smith was introduced and strode down through the crowd to a wildly enthusiastic standing ovation of cheering and applause, we roared our approval as he wound up the testimonials with his support before the nine supervisors voted for the symbolic gesture of not recognizing patently unconstitutional laws.
We became the 41st red county to have done so in just the past few months. The Marxist Lenninists can make illegal laws, but "We the People" will not empower them with meek obedience.
God bless America and President Donald Trump.
Bob Quinn
Crimora
