Regarding the article on the front page of the News Virginian on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, ”State could decriminalize marijuana with new Dem majority in legislature."
This article proves my point that the Democrats have shown they will stoop to any level to obtain votes, including showing support for legalizing illegal drug usage.
Marijuana remains illegal on the federal level as a Schedule 1 substance, which the DEA defines as a drug “with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.”
Other Schedule 1 drugs include heroin, LSD and Quaaludes.
However, in all their ignorance, the liberal left chooses to defy federal law by trying to legalize this garbage.
Marijuana is a gateway drug which, in many, many cases, opens the door for much harder and deadlier narcotic addiction. I have seen this in many occasions including in my own family.
Instead of helping to stop the drug crises in the U.S., the Democrats have chosen the wrong path.
You cannot harness a serious criminal problem by making it legal. I am sure there are many that do not use this stuff for fear of getting caught and sent to jail. Therefore, do the crime, do the time!
A survey in a past issue of this very paper stated that 80% of people under 25 approve legalization of this life destroying junk. The trick here is to entice younger voters to vote Democrat. No matter what lies are being spread, that is the left's main objective. For the most part in today's world turning our country over to 25 and under is a sure path to the destruction of our type of government and will allow socialism to take over. These younger ones want the government to provide everything free, change history, and destroy our Constitution.
Orwell's book “1984” might have been written as fiction, however, before anyone wants to argue with me about this problem and the dangerous agenda being presented by today's democratic party, read “1984." It just may show how fiction can become a reality.
God bless America and President Donald Trump!
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro
