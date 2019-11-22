The Waynesboro Democratic Committee is holding their first annual Black Friday blood drive on Friday, Nov. 29, partnering again with the Red Cross. The blood drive will be held at the Democratic Headquarters in the Willow Oak Plaza.
We are excited to offer the community this great opportunity to donate blood, during the holiday season, when people are often too busy to donate blood. When blood donations go down, we are at risk of running out of supply when someone in our community may need it. Surgeries, accidents and medical treatments are all reasons someone may need blood and none of this stops for the holidays so we need you to step up for your community and donate, if you are able to.
Red Cross requires you to log onto their website and pre-register to streamline donation day. Complete pre-registration at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass. Make sure during the day, before donating, you are drinking plenty of water and eating a good, iron-rich meal, like leftovers from Thanksgiving dinner!
We hope to see you all on Friday, Nov. 29. We welcome and invite everyone in the community, regardless of political affiliation. This event is non-political and is strictly a blood drive.
Jennifer Lewis
Vice Chair
Waynesboro Democratic Committee
