Like other Virginians, I have been at home doing my part to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. I commend Gov. Ralph Northam and his team for the work they are doing with the response and their efforts to keep all Virginians healthy.
As a former educator, I think it was the right decision to close our schools in order to ensure the safety of our students, teachers, and staff. This closure required a transition to a virtual environment in a short period of time.
I did want to remind Virginians and policy makers that there is a school that has been operating in Virginia for 10 years in a full-time virtual environment — the Virginia Virtual Academy (VAVA). VAVA has students enrolled from 130 out of 132 school divisions and had a total enrollment of over 2,100 students this school year. The school operates with approval from the Virginia Department of Education and its teachers are Virginia licensed. Students and parents choose this virtual environment for a variety of reasons, but most of all because it works for them and their family.
I am a proponent of virtual education because I recognized a long time ago that this was going to be part of the education framework in the future. I championed schools like VAVA because they work. I have always said virtual education is not for everyone, but it is critical that this choice be available for those parents and students that want or need it. That may be true now more than ever.
The pandemic has made the need for virtual education more apparent. The governor has announced the expansion of a virtual program at DOE, and in the coming months the Virginia General Assembly might consider additional virtual options as well.
I would encourage our policy makers in the commonwealth to look to schools like the Virginia Virtual Academy and expand that model that we know is successful and has worked for parents and students for 10 years.
Dickie Bell
Former Member Virginia House of Delegates
Staunton
