In times of crisis such as we are experiencing, access to accurate information is essential for citizens to guide their actions and decisions.
I offer, for information purposes only, the following sites which have been useful to me from my perspective as a scientist with more than years of experience in pharmaceutical drug discovery.
The CDC’s website is a basic go-to. They maintain a regularly updated report on mortality and morbidity information on the virus: cdc.gov/mmwr/index.html.
Johns Hopkins University maintains a regularly updated interactive global map of confirmed cases and deaths. You can zoom into any region and see the current tally, including all states of the U.S.: coronavirus.jhu.edu.
Virologist Trevor Bedford’s twitter feed is an excellent real-time window on scientists’ grappling with this pandemic: twitter.com/trvrb. Bedford’s comment that “This is the Apollo program of our time. Let’s get to it.” has become a credo for those of us in the scientific community.
Another good Twitter feed is that of Caitlin Rivers of JHU: twitter.com/cmyeaton.
Mark Handley of University College of London maintains detailed graphs of the spread of the virus throughout the world: nrg.cs.ucl.ac.uk/mjh/covid19/.
If you are interested in the status of various treatments for covid-19 being explored, the “In the Pipeline” blog of medicinal chemist Derek Lowe follows these developments in real-time. (Lowe's blog is consistently ranked one of the best science blogs globally.) A recent review of clinical data is here.
There are many, many others; these are just the ones that my wife and I particularly like.
Gregory S. Hamilton
Waynesboro
