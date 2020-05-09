I wish to publicly salute the staff of the Augusta Regional Clinic.
During these days of COVID-19, medical staff has fielded our patients’ questions and assured that they have an adequate supply of their medications to have one less worry — and possibly avoid a health emergency.
Dental staff opted to provide care to urgent/emergent cases since mid-March as allowed in an order issued by Gov. Ralph Northam. They plan to increase services beginning Monday, May 11, striving to return some measure of normalcy. But in order to sustain the reopening, monetary donations as well as homemade masks for patients and surgical gowns for chair-side dental staff are needed (due to a national shortage).
I make this request as a way to say “thank you” to ARC’s dedicated staff. Their workplace will be changed for a long time to come.
Pamela J. Davies
Waynesboro
Chair, ARC Board of Directors
