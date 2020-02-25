Although there’s been an increase in political asylum seekers into the U.S., the main reason Central Americans still come here is for work.
So if we’re concerned about illegal immigration, the best approach is to stifle job opportunities. That’s what the Obama administration did, and it worked (at least until progressives criticized him for that policy). They fined employers who were breaking the law and even threatened them with jail time. So if it works, why doesn’t the Trump administration do it?
First, employers who hire undocumented workers have asked Republicans not to enforce the law because they depend on those workers for their livelihood. And let’s be clear, it is illegal to hire an undocumented immigrant, with fines ranging from $375 to $16,000 per worker depending on how many times you’re found guilty.
Second, it would put President Donald Trump in the odd position of going after white business owners who are breaking the law, people who are his base of supporters.
Third, Trump needs a scapegoat, so he blames people of color who speak a different language. As any sociologist will tell you, it’s easier to hate someone who looks and sounds different from us.
So, next time Trump brags about his big beautiful wall — the one Mexico hasn’t paid for, which people are already climbing over — remember that it would be a lot cheaper if his administration just enforced the law making it illegal to hire undocumented workers.
David Colton
Waynesboro
