I am writing this letter in support of Bruce Allen for councilman in Ward B.
I have known Bruce personally for more than 45 years, and in my professional career as treasurer for the City of Waynesboro for the past 10 years. In my opinion, Bruce is the candidate for the job. He has the knowledge and experience that this city needs for fiscal responsibility, especially in these recent trying times. He will lead this city ahead where it needs and wants to be. I have never had an issue that I brought to Bruce that he has not wholeheartedly listened to, understood and took forward to get it resolved in the best, fastest way possible, in the best interest of the city, citizens and employees. He doesn't just listen to you then do what is best for himself. He absolutely has the city's best interest at heart.
Please do the right thing and choose Bruce Allen for Ward B on Tuesday. You can't make a better choice.
Stephanie Beverage
Waynesboro
