As a resident of Staunton for 40 four years, I have seen numerous changes to the city over this time, most of them, positive.
However, my husband (who was raised in Staunton) and I have witnessed some actions by our local government that have become problematic for many of our citizens. Our schools that once ranked among the best in the state, now lag far behind many in neighboring counties. We continue to see an increase in taxes and fees. We have heard from local contractors and businessmen that the rigid zoning, inspection and licensing process make it difficult for business expansion. Added businesses would increase the tax base, thus lowering the burden placed on our citizens.
For these reasons and more we support Amy Darby, Steve Claffey, Mark Robertson and Andrea Oakes in the upcoming council election. Each of them is committed to positive change for the city of Staunton and promise to listen to their constituents. Cast your ballot on May 19 for change!
Jim and Lee Hodge
Staunton
