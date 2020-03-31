Waynesboro will be holding its election for city council on May 5. Making a decision on a candidate to vote for may not always be easy. Fortunately a vote to reelect Bruce Allen is a no brainer.
Bruce has skillfully and competently served as a council member for 12 years with six of those years as mayor. During his years of service on council Bruce has been instrumental in helping to bring positive progress for the city's economy and for the operation of city government.
One who knows Bruce can easily believe he knows practically everyone in Waynesboro. He is respected by citizens throughout the city, and perhaps more importantly, is well liked. Not too many days pass that he doesn't receive calls from citizens requesting information, guidance or assistance. Bruce's diligence and conscientiousness in responding to citizens goes without question.
Our city has been well served by Bruce Allen and we will need him as a member of city council in what may prove to be very difficult months ahead for Waynesboro and the county.
Please join with me and many others in voting for Bruce Allen as a candidate from Ward B for the city council and be advised that no matter in which ward you may reside and vote you can vote for Bruce. I strongly encourage you to make that vote.
Merv Wooten
Waynesboro
