From my perspective as a daily reader, it appears that we have some folks who are not happy with one another. Therefore, I would like to volunteer for the role of peacekeeper.
Our cast of characters begins with Mr. Tom McDonald, who frequently attempts to educate us about how spectacular President Donald Trump is and how foolish anyone else is who does not share that opinion. After quite a number of such letters, Ms. Johnston wrote in asking if he could either be silenced or at least have his frequent flyer miles curtailed.
Meanwhile out at the intersection of Rosser and Lew Dewitt, another gentleman (now self-identified as Mr. Pickett) started expressing his political views, quite similar to Mr. McDonald’s, by proudly waving his array of homemade signs, some of which contain arguably offensive language. That led to Mr. Pyles’ editorial, which essentially consisted of standing up for Mr. Pickett’s free speech rights, yet gently chastising him for his rhetoric. Upon reading said editorial, Mr. Pickett wrote in to defend himself and invited Mr. Pyles for some coffee talk. Does that catch us all up to speed?
In my humble, largely objective opinion, much of this hubbub could be avoided if Mr. McDonald and Mr. Pickett would be kind enough to express their views in a more positive and civil manner. Mr. McDonald, if you want us to share your opinion of Trump, focus your letters on the reasons why we should support him, as opposed to your standard tactic of criticizing and demeaning every other letter-writer.
Mr. Pickett, feel free to wave around signs saying “Trump 2020” or “MAGA” or whatever, but do consider cleaning things up a bit, so young parents will not have to explain to their impressionable children why that man is allowed to use words that they might be punished for uttering.
I believe that if you have a cause you feel passionate about, by all means shout it from the rooftops, but if you have to resort to name-calling and tearing down the opponent to get your point across, then you are undermining your own position.
David Desper
Waynesboro
