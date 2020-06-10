The clergy in Waynesboro should concentrate on saving souls rather than spending their time trying to excuse the actions of a few misguided citizens.
I have yet to hear anyone that did not believe the murder of George Floyd was not an awful miscarriage of justice. I have yet to hear anyone say what an injustice it was for the murder of David Dorn. I have yet to hear anyone express condolences to his family. The four policemen were wrong. Why they did it only they know. They did what they did because of who they personally are.
Our clergy believe looters should not be called “thugs." How do address robbers, arsonists and murders? Perhaps maybe just call them what they are? Criminals. The law enforcement agencies of our country always allow peaceful protests. They cannot allow anarchy. I disagree with the Unite the Right protesters. But I also disagree with the law abiding citizens of Charlottesville who wouldn’t allow the protesters to march or speak. Just get rid of all statues. You cannot change history. People 200 years from now, if we still have a country, will still know General Robert E. Lee fought for the South.
I might suggest that our clergy spend a few Sundays teaching our citizens how to have a peaceful protest might help end the violence. But they know they would be preaching to the choir. It's the thugs who use an unfortunate event to advance their agenda to loot, kill and try to destroy America. And your misinformed letter only purpurates the violence.
I am 91 years old and have seen a lot of change. I have been praying for a long time that soon our country will become color blind regarding race. All people are created equal. Some believe we are not. I don’t know how to change them. I hope you, the clergy, can. God Bless America and let your loving kindness enter the hearts of all people.
William O. Bare
Stuarts Draft
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.