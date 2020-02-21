The letter with the title, “Climate change is a political fabrication” (Feb. 12) is filled with either mis- or dis-information.
The writer, Dr. Bretches, asserts that “‘climate science’ is not science [being] based only on computerized climate modeling, where input parameters are adjusted until the model algorithms produce the politically desired outcome: the looming disaster of ‘climate change.’”
But it’s his assertion that leads to a politically desired outcome: the denial of the reality of climate change.
Although climate-change science certainly includes computerized modeling, that modeling takes into account such disciplines as chemistry and physics. And these “hard” sciences are quite well understood because they deal with things that can be observed and measured.
Thus, it’s simply not true that “the effects of atmospheric carbon dioxide levels on climate are not known," nor is it true that “the causes are probably mostly natural”.
The greenhouse effect (warming) is so well known that I’m surprised anyone would seriously suggest that it isn’t. And anyone with a degree — whether it be medical or otherwise — should certainly have taken chemistry courses at some point in his education that mentioned isotopic signatures.
These “fingerprints” identify the source of — in this case — the carbon in our atmosphere and tell us that the increased concentration of carbon dioxide is the result of burning fossil fuels. There is absolutely no question about it, if you have scientific knowledge or the ability to understand science.
Lastly, no one should believe that “the effects may in fact be an overall positive for humanity." A severely warming climate, as witnessed this winter, messes up the functioning of the natural world that sustains us.
Yes, “we should work on real solvable problems instead of political fabrications." This is the reason why climate change deniers should stop confusing the issue and instead take it seriously enough to work with their neighbors to stop such behaviors as unnecessarily burning lights and driving more than they need to do.
Marlene A Condon
Crozet
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.