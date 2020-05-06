My wife and I moved here five years ago, having decided to make Waynesboro our permanent home.
We loved the fact that Waynesboro, like most of the Shenandoah Valley, is conservative, and is a fantastic place to raise a family. However, two years ago, we became unimpressed when taxes went up, and nothing was being done to counter the Democrats’ push to enact their anti-gun agenda.
So, we decided to get involved with local politics.
And, in the process, we met some really wonderful people whom I consider family friends. These individuals are all pro-second amendment, pro-faith and want to see fiscal responsibility.
Jim Wood is running at-large. Having served with Jim on a jury and gotten to know him quite well after that, I can attest that he is a man of impeccable character.
Lana Williams is running for Ward A. She and I have a friendship that is God-centered. And because of her faith, Lana truly has a heart for serving the people of Waynesboro. She also wants to leverage her business experience to promote fiscal responsibility on the council.
Bruce Allen is running for re-election for Ward B. He has served the city well for many years, and is a person of class and integrity. During the second amendment resolution push, Bruce was highly instrumental in encouraging and supporting a city resolution.
If elected, these three fine individuals will serve Waynesboro extremely well, and I strongly encourage your readers to consider voting for them on May 19.
Dwight Williams
Waynesboro
