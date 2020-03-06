I am concerned with the "panic" about the coronavirus. It does not seem to have the criteria to cause the enormous gearing up to fight it.
I don't think that it is close to being as severe as the flu that causes around 30,000 deaths each year in America.
I believe that we should get a better assessment from The News Virginian so that we can calm our fears somewhat.
Henry J. Vance
Waynesboro
