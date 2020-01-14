The one conclusion that this overtaxed citizen of Waynesboro has arrived at following Monday night's city council meeting is this: we are in a dire need of an entirely new city council.
The Kate Collins School Auditorium was filled to near capacity with hundreds of Second Amendment sanctuary city supporters. We had hardly settled in our seats to begin the meeting when council member Bobby Henderson proclaimed that the council had already made a decision: Waynesboro was not going to be a sanctuary city.
Let that sink in a second.
The decision had already been made by the council before the meeting in which the taxpayers were supposedly given an opportunity to express their concerns. Only after the proclamation, out of the goodness of their heart, were the taxpayers given four minutes each to offer their humble opinions. The Machiavellian and arrogant attitude in the council's proceedings made a mockery of any positive dielectric dialogue. Proclamation made......case closed!
There are currently 126 towns, cities, counties in Virginia that have, through their local governments, become second amendment sanctuaries. Waynesboro in not one of them. Why?
Bottom line, all five of the current city council members need to be fired by "we the people." They were elected to work for us, not rule over us.
Glenn C Lindley
Waynesboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.