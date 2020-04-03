Freedom of speech is important to me as a former journalist. But freedom of speech requires responsibility and not doing harm to others. As the old saying goes, you can’t yell "fire" in a crowed theater if there is no fire. Nor should you not yell fire if the theater is burning and the crowd is at risk.
Steve Troxel’s column on March 29, 2020, titled, "The Cost of Fear” and from March 15, 2020 titled, “Life, Liberty, and the coronavirus" combine to be very irresponsible during this time of the COVID-19 crisis in the country.
The U.S. Constitution provides freedom of speech and freedom of religion, both of which he mentions, but both have responsibilities and restrictions. Security of the people are key to the federal and state governments responsibilities to their citizens. In times of crisis emergency methods must be put in place to protect people.
Troxel suggest that only Democratic politicians are placing limits on how people work, play, gather, celebrate and worship. In the column he sites that “Mississippi provides a maximum penalty of five years in jail and a $5,000 fine for “knowingly and willfully” violating a quarantine order.” He’s correct that Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican, has that order in place to protect the people in his state.
Without blatantly encouraging people to gather and disregard the stay at home orders his use of selected quotes and his own comments make it clear he finds it unnecessary and therefore supports gathers such as church services of ten or more. This puts our friends, family and neighbors at risk. It has been clear for a month that staying at home and social distancing was a critical tool to keep slow this virus. Often one person’s freedoms end where another’s begin and fighting COVID-19 is such a case.
To publish this was also reckless and a disservice to your readers and the communities you serve. At the very lest an editor’s note stating the current Virginia guidelines should have been included to balance his mis-leading statements.
Fox business anchor Trish Reagan was recently fired for her statements dismissing COVID-19 as an impeachment scam, Mr. Troxel is also placing politics into this crisis. The virus doesn’t see a Republican or Democrat, doesn’t read a map, it attacks all nationalities and races equally. I do not know if Troxel is a paid or unpaid columnist, but I ask you to make his past two columns, his last.
Randall K. Wolf
Stuarts Draft
