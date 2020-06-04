Every locality in this country, including Waynesboro, deserves a citizen review board (CRB). A CRB is composed of citizens of the community, people chosen for their strong connection and commitment to the community. They are responsible for investigating police complaints and making sure that our officers are using appropriate tactics in responding to a variety of situations.
I sent an email to all of the Waynesboro City Council members asking to just start the conversation about a CRB. Within minutes, I received an offensive and defensive email from our vice mayor, insinuating that I was attacking our police department. He stated that our city and police department are small and we’ve never had an issue so there is no need for a CRB.
A CRB is not created after something happens and should be seen a prevention tool. Violence can happen anywhere so the size of our city is a moot point. In Virginia, police complaints are not public information and are highly confidential so how can our citizens trust that there has, “never been an issue?" This not only allows bad officers to continue to serve but it also allows bad police officers to quietly resign and get a new job in a new locality. The officer who murdered George Floyd had 18 complaints against him in 19 years that we are aware of, think of how many went undocumented. We want only the best officers serving our community, don’t we?
Many opponents to a CRB think it’s an attack on police and the work they do. It’s not. Actually, when you think about it, this protects police! This board is there to make sure the law and appropriate protocol are followed. If, God forbid, something bad happened in our city, the CRB would be the bridge to the community. They would be the ones assuring the community that there will be an investigation and transparency.
To think that any elected official does not support transparency and openness in government and our police department is alarming. Now is the time to create a citizen’s review board. Please contact your council members and let them know you support transparency and accountability.
Jennifer Lewis
Waynesboro
