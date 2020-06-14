Your Friday, June 12, edition certainly contained an interesting contrast regarding education. First, many thanks to Nancy Sorrells for the well-deserved tribute to Mr. Larry Hull. As a former student who gave him headaches back in the day, I can attest to how dedicated he was.
However, a few pages over, Curt Lilly’s column with its plea to “defund our universities” was so preposterous that I do not know where to begin. For openers, I am sure that very few past or present college professors would appreciate his characterization of them as “dope-smoking hippies.”
He goes on to accuse all institutions of higher learning of being involved in a unified conspiracy with the same agenda to rip innocent young things from the arms of their trusting parents and unleash them four years later as trained weapons ready to destroy the world. I would not have been surprised if he had claimed that his own alma mater, whatever it may be, was the exception to the rule.
Allow me to inform you, Mr. Lilly, that today’s college graduating classes contain the same assortment they always have — some that will fall disappointingly by the wayside, others that will earnestly try yet struggle to find jobs in their chosen fields, and thankfully quite a few who will go on to achieve great things. You are quite misguided to lump all college educations into the category of one gigantic waste of time.
At least you didn’t hide your “Trump” card when you hit us with this blockbuster, ”They shouldn’t indoctrinate students to be Democrats or socialists or anarchists. They should teach them to be good citizens of America.” I am sure the 120 million or so Democrats out there will be surprised to learn that, according to your standards, they are not good citizens.
In conclusion, I can offer you the same advice I had for the Rosser Avenue sign-waver, who by the way recently shifted to Staunton. Support President Donald Trump if you must, but you can do so by singing his praises instead of tearing apart any person or entity that might not share your views.
David Desper
Waynesboro
