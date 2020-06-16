I read the column written by Mr. Lily with interest and wholeheartedly concur that it is the colleges and universities that need defunding, not the police.
A little bit about my background — I am retired after many years working with various businesses and have been involved in politics for a number of years. My late husband was a police officer for almost 33 years prior to retirement.
Quite frankly, I am appalled at what the colleges and universities are teaching our young people and the junior and senior high schools are not teaching history as it should be taught. We have the greatest country in the world and some of the young people want no law — they only want anarchy. If they succeed in overthrowing the government, our country will be gone and there will be no rights for anyone. The statues they want down because of the Civil War do not mean that it never happened and Black peolpe also faught and died in the war. Yes, black lives matter, but so do white lives and look at the police lives that have been ended because of this rioting and looting. Some of those lives were black.
This has to cease now. We need to be one nation.
Joyce Gibson
Waynesboro
