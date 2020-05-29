Mr. Pyles belittled me in his recent column. He made no attempt to talk to me to learn about me or my intentions. Instead, he attacked me. Apparently, because I'm over 60, I’m an “old white man” not entitled to an opinion and I should just sit in the back of the bus and be quiet.
Or did he mean white people should shut up? Wait, isn’t Pyles white? This is just leftist race baiting to intimidate anyone who dares to disagree with them. He then implies any criticism of President Barack Obama is racist. Just more race baiting.
Pyles knows nothing about me because he didn’t ask. I'm Mason Pickett. My mother’s people have lived in the Nelson/Augusta area for centuries. Born in Nelson, my mother taught and raised a family in Northern Virginia. My grandmother and great aunt were nurses at old Western State and Kings Daughters, respectively. My father served as mayor and interim police chief in Northern Virginia. Good people who taught me speak the truth. I raised my family in McLean while building two businesses. I've traveled the world.
I spent a year in Cuba, ruined by socialism. But Charlottesville taught me, a lifelong Democrat, the left would ruin everything here. These “activists” toss insults to silence opposition. Did Mr. Pyles see the overwhelming, positive, response I usually receive? Did he note his leftists giving me the finger, calling me a whore, cracker, a-hole, bitch, etc.?
Some tell me Democratic socialism will be different. They have it in Ireland where I lived for a year. I saw there a nice country being ruined and youth fleeing to New Zealand. Socialism may look good at the start, but quickly goes bad! Mr. Pyles wants me to disappear. That would make the leftists slow, constant, push toward socialism easier.
As for my signs? A protest sign isn’t a written argument. It must communicate a position in very few words. A protest sign is just that, a sign of disapproval. Arguing that my words are offensive is fine. They may have offended Pyles. Given his race baiting, I’m glad he’s offended. I extend an offer to Mr. Pyles to join me for coffee and talk.
Mason Pickett
Augusta County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.