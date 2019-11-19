Since November 2016 the Democrats have been trying to find some way to get rid of our elected President Donald Trump.
What motivates the Democrats? Since Trump became president he has accomplished many things the Democrats spent eight years having no success. Should we remove a president when unemployment is the lowest ever? Is it because employment is at an all-time high. Is it because wages are higher than ever? Is it because more Afro-Americans, Hispanics, and Women are working and receiving more income than ever? Is it because your health insurance premiums are lower? Is it because your take-home pay has increased due to lower taxes? Is it because of fewer illegal immigrants entering the country through our Southern Border? Is it because the Stock Market is hitting al-time highs? Why would anyone not be pleased with the things have happened the last three years?
No, I think one reason is Hillary lost the election. That’s when it all started. Secondly, the Democrats in congress have chosen not to legislate programs to help the country. Their only agenda is to destroy President Trump. Although only the Democrats consulted with the Russians to influence the 2016 election, only Trump was investigated. When their efforts failed the Democrats were forced to develop a new excuse. Now we want to impeach him for wanting to protect our country’s money and for wanting to know why Joe Biden threatened to withhold aid to the Ukrainians unless they quit the investigation of the company his son was associated with.
It is a pity that our country is being subjected to this sham. For supposedly intelligent people to start an investigation because a person dislikes their boss without investigating the complaint. is ludicrous. The Democrats are doing a disservice to the men and women they are interviewing as a witness to the offense. None were.
Let us pray that some Democrats will tire of the California influence in their party. Pray they will insist on an end to this witch hunt to destroy an elected president.
Thank you, President Trump.
William O. Bare
Stuarts Draft
