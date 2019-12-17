As most outspoken Democrats would agree, there comes a point where you get used to men muttering nasty comments when they see you in public, making vague threats and open, blatant disrespect like name-calling.
Over the years as vice chair of the local Democrat committee and as a candidate for office, I have participated in parades, attended fairs and other community events and it continues to be alarming on how vocal and angry people will get at just the presence of Democrats.
I have never seen a Republican get this kind of response from people in the public. I am aware that we are in a 60-40% GOP/Dem area but there are many people who support Democrats and don’t disparage the GOP in this same manner. Over the summer in a parade, I handed a little girl some candy and her grandmother told her, “Don’t say thank you, she’s a Democrat."
In another parade this summer, an entire family was so angry at the sight of five Democrats marching with a banner that they yelled, cussed and hurled conspiracy theory accusations at our small group.
Over this past weekend, the SAW Democrats participated in the Stuarts Draft Christmas parade. We passed out candy and wished everyone a “Merry Christmas." We were marching along and I could hear a loud male voice yelling about Democrats so I moved closer to our decorated pick-up truck and ignored the man yelling curse words at us and told his child to not take “Democrat candy."
We finished the parade with overwhelmingly great experiences, getting rid of all of our candy and having a warm response from 99.9% of the crowd. We parked and started un-decorating the truck and trailer, all of us laughing and sharing experiences from the parade, listening to Christmas music, having a good time together. This loud man from before started walking towards us, yelling, cursing as us, making degrading “jokes”, all in front of his 8-10 year old child. I spoke up that his language was offensive and he then called me a derogatory term, a word I personally find to be one of the most offensive words in the English language. His behavior was aggressive and threatening.
During the recent Second Amendment sanctuary meetings, many people who spoke in favor of sensible gun control were openly threatened, booed and chastised. Is this not a free country? Do we not all have the same freedom to speak our opinion on an issue? I entered a recent city council meeting, sat down alone and got ready for the meeting. A man sitting ahead of me leaned to his friend and started trashing Democrats, his wife nudged him that I was right behind him and his response was “I know."
This summer and the beginning of the fall, until we had to have police intervention, our Democratic headquarters was vandalized on a regular basis and then our large Democratic campaign signs started getting vandalized around town. Our headquarters is two doors down from the Republican HQ yet they didn’t get vandalized nor did any of their campaign signs.
What we should expect from our community? Does anyone reading this think it’s ok for anyone to be called vile names while marching in a holiday parade passing out candy to kids? That behavior is not appropriate at all but definitely not appropriate in front of children. The amount of quick rage and anger is frightening and there is no room for cursing people out in public that you don’t agree with. For both of my campaigns, I signed a civil discourse pledge, my opponent’s did not. I tried getting the local Republican party and several local elected Republicans to work with me on a civil discourse pledge but I was turned down every time or ignored.
The locals Democrats are proud of be believers of Michelle Obama’s pledge “When they go low, we go high” and we will continue to behave in such a way. We will not let threats and disrespect stop us from the work we feel called to do. We will not return curse words with curse words, name-calling with name-calling. We will continue to fight to bring awareness to issues and to get people engaged in the political process. We are for healthy, respectful debates and welcome questioning of views, policy and the best track for our country. We are for common decency and not threatening people we don’t agree with.
If you want to get involved in constructive solutions to the issues that plague us, please join the Waynesboro Democrats.
Jennifer Lewis
Waynesboro Democratic Committee
