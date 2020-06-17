I, like most of us, have been thinking a lot about the recent events and how I might help to make things better. It has been, and continues to be a struggle, but I thought I might share my view on how to improve things.
I’ve concluded that most of the current problems stem from stereotyping — i.e. we assume that a person we don’t know has all the traits that fit my stereotype image of their group. Thus, we tend to subconsciously or consciously act accordingly. This trait probably kept our ancestors from getting eaten — “No need to find out if that lion wants to be petted or wants to eat me, I’ll just run like the devil.” So stereotyping is in our genes and can’t be removed, suppressed maybe, but always there.
I’ve also observed than more frequently than not, people tend to live up to my expectations. You know — if they have a grouchy look on their face, they are probably a grouch so I’ll act cautiously around them until I know better.
I also know that if I want to change people’s minds it doesn’t work to yell at them. A quiet voice is much louder in the heart and we certainly need to change people’s hearts now. We also need to listen what people mean and not so much how they are saying it.
So, I have a simple suggestion that might help us all — Don’t act in a way that reinforces the negative stereotype that others may have of you, surprise them. This will weaken the negative and accentuate the positive. Be better than your abuser.
John S. R. Lawrence
Waynesboro
