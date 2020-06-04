From the Battle of Blair mountain for labor organizing to Stonewall for gay rights, change rarely comes quietly and without pain.
Sometimes instead of those being threatened protecting themselves they allow themselves to be injured or killed counting on public backlash to make the sacrifice worthwhile. That’s what we mean when we talk about non-violent protest. When freedom riders simply rode busses to protest segregation and encourage voter registration there were mobs KKK waiting to beat them. Non-violent protest is rarely without violence.
When protests are totally passive, such as Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem, there’s still a huge backlash. How many people did you hear talking about how politics shouldn’t be brought into sports or that it was somehow disrespectful? And of course, he lost his career as a result.
Effective protest isn’t painless. If it’s painless for everyone involved it’s probably not effective because it’d be easy to ignore.
So when there are protests, join or not as your morals dictate, but think about what’s being protested. Instead of talking about how the Target in Minneapolis was damaged, let's talk about all the disproportionate number of black people who’ve been killed by cops. Let’s talk about how it isn’t safe for black men to go for a run in the middle of the day. Let’s talk about how it took a nationwide uprising to see charges brought against daylight murder by cops.
And most of all let’s talk about the changes we need to make locally.
Jess Mink
Waynesboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.