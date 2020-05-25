Here we go again with the perspective page filled three-fourths of the way with some worthless, ignorant opinion spewed by some guy with a name that I would have trouble pronouncing.
Supposedly he is some kind of economic professor regarding international and public affairs. In my opinion, he is way off base and should keep his comments to himself.
This whole article is full of nonsense trying to convince everyone that instead of honoring and thanking our essential workers like police, nurses, first responders, store employees, etc., said workers are being held captive in their jobs. I believe slavery was abolished many years ago in America. I guess this guy never studied American history.
Instead of spending time, ink and paper on such trash, I would think this newspaper would be using their own writers to praise such workers for their devotion to their individually chosen professions, which is serving, protecting and helping our citizens among other numerous duties that prop up.
Here is my suggestion to whoever this Suresh Naidu person is. He should return to his or his ancestor’s country of origin for a couple of years and see how their lives are.
Maybe than he will appreciate how the good citizens and workers of the U.S. are devoted to their chosen professions and continue to do their jobs to the best of their ability even with the dangerously added risks caused by COVID-19.
This is my opinion, and as a citizen of the U.S. I would like to thank all these “essential workers” for all they are doing to help us get through this invisible enemy.
May God bless all of you and please stay safe. God bless America and President Trump.
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro
