I’d like to reply to Tom McDonald’s letter (“President knows best about climate change”) on March 2 in which he mentions me, but not because he misread my previous letter as a political diatribe (I have never been involved with any political party) rather than the fact-filled missive I intended it to be.
I’m writing because his comments about my “mindset” regarding rats, bats, coyotes, and raccoons provides me with an opportunity to point out that unwarranted prejudice against wildlife leads to inhumane outcomes, just as unwarranted prejudice against other peoples has led to much inhumanity against fellow humans over the eons.
To consider wild animals as “nuisances” is to suggest they have no valid reason for their existence, which is nonsense. Whether you believe in evolution or God, the result is the same: Each of these organisms exists to do one or more “jobs” to keep the environment that we depend upon working properly.
People like Tom — who sees these creatures as problematic — are not viewing the natural world objectively. They are viewing situations only from their own perspective, which skews their thinking. It’s up to humans to figure out how to coexist and live in agreement with nature, not the other way around.
For example, if a raccoon gets into your garbage, you should either stop putting rotting meat and other organic matter into your trash can (all organic matter is supposed to be returned to the soil to perpetuate life), or use cans with locking handles or employ bungee cords to secure the lids. Don’t blame a raccoon that doesn’t know you don’t want it getting food from your cans.
Likewise, if you don’t want rats around, then don’t leave food around to attract them. Many people leave dog and cat food outside, or are careless with the grain they feed their livestock.
Coyotes have moved in to help control burgeoning deer populations, but if you leave young farm animals, pets, or children unattended, the coyote doesn’t know they are “off-limits." But people know, which makes it their responsibility to protect those vulnerable to predation.
As for bats, if the problem is that they’ve found a way into your house, then seal those entrances! The bats indicate you are wasting your money by purchasing energy for heating/air conditioning that’s leaving the structure.
Marlene A Condon
Crozet
