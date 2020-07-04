In response to Mr. Palmer's letter on July 2, 2020, I say three cheers also.
I have used the Florence Avenue bridge, either to ride over it or walk over it, since living in the area for about 75 years. I have wanted to offer my thanks and appreciation but assumed with all that is going on in this world my letter would not be printed. Thank you News Virginian for even mentioning what is happening right here in our own community and I expect the citizens of Waynesboro who live in the Port Republic Road area are relieved to be rid of all the extra traffic.
Welcome back "Florence Avenue bridge," and all the workers who got you here!
Catherine Parrigan
Waynesboro
