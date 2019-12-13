I was very pleased to see such a showing of citizens at the last Waynesboro City Council meeting on Dec. 9, 2019. The chamber was at capacity.
Although it wasn’t listed on the agenda, the jest of this showing of attendance was our Second Amendment Rights as guaranteed by our Constitution.
All who spoke at the citizen comment section with the exception of about two, were applauded almost unanimously by the rest of the people in the audience, showing our strong support to make Waynesboro a sanctuary city when it comes to the Second Amendment.
Although no decision was made at this particular meeting it is strongly rumored that there will be a session sometime in January to be held at a designated location capable of holding a much larger attendance for further discussion of this most important subject. Hopefully at such meeting our city leaders will stand with the majority of our citizens supporting our Constitutional rights.
As soon as the location and date and time of this special meeting is confirmed I will do all I can to make everyone aware of the information.
On behalf of my wife and myself I would like to wish you all a very merry Christmas.
God bless America and President Donald Trump.
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro
