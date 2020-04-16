It is without any reservations Dixie McClenahan and I endorse Marcia Geiger for Waynesboro City Council in Ward B.
We have known Marcia, for over 40 years. Because of this long relationship, we know her as a person of good character and that she is also actively involved in many volunteer activities on an ongoing basis that has helped make our city better.
With her many contributions as a volunteer, ranging from Education to the YMCA, coupled with her many years as a successful businesswoman, she would serve all the segments of our community quite well. With this background of service and success and Marcia also excels as a communicator. In sum, Marcia is of good character, a tireless volunteer, a person with a deep resume of success in the world of business.
In these troubled times, of division, her voice and ideas of moving us forward — together — are more timely than ever. For these reasons, Dixie and I gladly endorse Marcia Geiger for city council.
Jack McClenahan
Lyndhurst
