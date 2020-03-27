I was shocked to read Joel Salatin’s defiant and irrational opinion about getting coronavirus.
Mr. Salatin may be very knowledgeable about agricultural matters. However, his advice to gain immunity to COVID-19 by contracting it, should not be mistaken as authoritative. The experts simply do not yet know if COVID-19 survivors show sufficient antibodies to protect against future infections.
As a pharmacist with over 35 years experience and a trained immunizer having administered literally thousands of vaccines, I can positively say the preferred means to immunity is a controlled dose of an approved vaccine. No vaccine yet exists for coronavirus.
Mr. Salatin’s lack of understanding is obvious when he states people suffer worse from a common cold. Really? How many people require life-sustaining respirators for the common cold? It’s easy for a man in the middle of his farm away from populations to theorize. If he really believes he should contract this virus, perhaps he should volunteer in a NYC hospital.
If he does get the virus I hope he won’t visit a pharmacy or hospital and jeopardize the front line workers. Maybe he can appear on Dr. Phil where he can be asked, “How’s that working out for you?”
Thomas Rosemeier
Greenville
