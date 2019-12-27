Here we go again with Jennifer Lewis spewing more of her one-sided, typical left-wing, bias, liberal, socialist opinion. Now she is accusing Steve Troxel of devaluating and disrespecting various traditions in our community. That couldn't be further from the truth.
Here is a fact for her.
At this festive time of the year people in this country have been wishing a Merry Christmas to each other, including strangers, for decades upon decades. Like Mr. Troxel states, if wishing someone a Merry Christmas offends them, they can “go sit in their safe space.”
I have always, and will continue, to wish a Merry Christmas to any and all I encounter during the season. If that offends someone, tough.
Our Constitution, along with the privileges of all the amendments afforded us, were originated using Christian values as a basis.
As we all know, some Jewish people do not celebrate Christmas, however, I have never encountered anyone that I wished a Merry Christmas to, either being Jewish or any other denomination for that matter, telling me that I have disrespected or offended them. There have been a very limited amount of times that people have more or less ignored me, however I would venture to say most of the responses are, and the same to you, or back at you, thank you, a smile, etc.
This country belongs to our citizens, who for the most part celebrate Christmas for various reasons. Therefore, it is time for us to stand up, using the unwritten law of majority rules and stop bending over backwards for fear of displeasing a very small number of people.
And by the way, if Christmas does offend you, the next time you are purchasing something on sale because of the season, explain to the cashier upon checking out that the word “Christmas” offends you so you want to pay full price for your purchase.
And by the way, I hope everyone had a Merry Christmas.
God bless America and President Donald Trump.
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro
