I've known Amy Darby, Mark Robertson, Andrea Oakes and Steve Claffey for a number of years — in Amy and Mark's case, as far back as 30 years when we served on Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad. Andrea and I have worked together on issues in the West End and also the CAPSAW Board.
All four of these candidates are proven dedicated leaders in their professions and in their volunteer endeavors. It's time for a change in Staunton. We need fresh ideas, people who will listen to their constituents, and be able to look at the critical issues the city is facing, particularly dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, and beyond concerning infrastructure, taxes, entrance corridor overlays, economic development, and controlling an ever-increasing budget.
Do not expect people to win because they have a lot of signs or social media presence — they can lose by just a vote or two as proven in the last election. Get out and vote and vote for change!
Vote Amy Darby, Andrea Oakes, Steve Claffey, and Mark Robertson on May 19.
Betty Jordan
Staunton
