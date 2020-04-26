As most know by now, we have an election date getting closer for city council in Waynesboro. It is critical that residents in Waynesboro show up to vote (absentee) and make the changes we need in this city.
Councils seem to have gone unchecked as the cost to live in what once was a very affordable city grows by what seems to be month to month increases. I understand we must pay taxes. Taxes in general have gotten so bad over the years that it seems as though local governments compete to see who can come up with the next new tax. If that won’t work, they see what they can increase to bring more into the coffers.
The way the rest of us live is to cut things out to become frugal and even be careful of waste. We cannot demand employers to pay us more money because we cannot handle our finances. When city councils need more money, they hit the endless cash supply of the citizens. Personally, it is way past time for council to show the Waynesboro residents that the money we give them is precious and they genuinely care.
We also need changes in how the citizens are treated when they go to or call city offices. We are the customers of all city employees and need to be treated as so. Without the taxpayers of this city, they would not have jobs. Within any business, you can trace the climate of how things are all the way to the top and it is no different with city governments and their departments. I could go on and on but for now, we need to think of positive change.
Businesses in Waynesboro need to be treated differently and not as just an open checkbook. This would include the treasurer’s office, the commissioner of revenue and the city council. The business license structure is nothing more than a tax on gross income. We pay for way more than I can list here and most citizens have no clue what the list is.
We need two new council members and one re-elected.
Jim Wood — “Leadership is more than just getting elected!” He will be the voice of the people and represent his constituents fairly on council. A veteran who has clearly shown his love for this country and his concern for making Waynesboro a better place to live, once again.
Lana Williams — A longtime resident who will also represent all of the people of Waynesboro. She will spend our money efficiently and effectively with a commonsense policy. A previous business owner who understands what businesses must endure. “Economy runs business, not government.”
Brett Thompson
Waynesboro
