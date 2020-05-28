It took over a month and three tries before I was able to convince The News Virginian to publish a story about the Waynesboro Rotary Club donating over $30,000 to local agencies.
During that same time they published multiple letters to the editor from Tom McDonald, including four in the last 13 days! This really makes me wonder where their priorities lie.
I find most of the letters from Mr. McDonald to be extremely biased, poorly reasoned and researched, inflammatory, and generally not even worth a reading, let alone a response.
However, the one published Tuesday was especially offensive, and I do not think the paper exercised good judgement in publishing it. In it he belittles the economist Mr. Naidu for having a name he cannot pronounce and then tells him to return to the country of his origin. None of this is relevant to the issue raised by Mr. Naidu, but evidently having a foreign sounding name is enough to evoke racist scorn. Mr. McDonald is eager to share his opinions, but he reacts with ridicule and rage to the opinions of others.
Mr. McDonald is entitled to his opinions, but The News Virginian is under no obligation to publish his rantings. I strongly encourage the paper to develop a policy of restricting letters from any individual to no more than one a month. Waynesboro does not need to hear from Mr. McDonald any more than that.
Francine Johnston
Waynesboro
