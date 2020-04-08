We are all doing our part to flatten the curve. Our first responders are expertly trained for moments like this COVID-19 pandemic and need our cooperation, for us to stay at home, wash our hands, and keep our distance from each other. The recovery effort will require all of us to work together.
Yet this crisis exposes who has been vulnerable, not just physically but economically every day: frontline workers in grocery stores, retail shops, and restaurants; cleaners; caregivers; and people in our communities who have always been on the knife’s edge financially. How many of us could come up with $400 in an emergency before this? Now think how it feels to anticipate 10 more weeks of uncertainty. How safe am I getting food this week? How am I going to cover the bills coming due? Will I have a place to live after this?
Our country has been through hard times and economic downturns before. But with each cycle, we’ve seen who comes out wealthier and who is left further behind when we reach the other side. We may not have a Franklin Delano Roosevelt in the Oval Office, but we do have a leader in Virginia with bills on his desk, ready for his signature by April 11, that could help us in the first steps toward a more just recovery.
Gov. Ralph Northam, Virginians deserve the security of a raised minimum wage right now. Don’t let frontline and low-wage earners become more collateral damage in this disaster.
Ronna Wertman
Grottoes
