Why am I voting for Jim Wood for city council? I could take up the remainder of this letter with just adjectives describing a man I’ve come to know well over the last 10-plus years.
It’s not for his southern charm or his boyish good looks. When I look for leaders, whether it’s a club or a city council, a state or national office, I’m primarily interested in two things: integrity and decisiveness.
Integrity is more than just trying to be honest and do the right thing. It’s about speaking the truth, the whole truth and leaving nothing out. Many politicians will tell you truthful things, but you’re not likely to get it all, especially if bad news is part of the story. It’s conveniently left out, so as not to alarm anyone or put them in fear. Jim Wood will not do that. You will get the whole truth from Jim, both the good and the bad so that decisions made will be done so with all available information.
Jim’s military training and real life combat in Iraq forced him to assess situations and make split second decisions that could result in life or death scenarios for him and his comrades. He shouldn’t have those types of decisions to make on council, however, he will bring the deductive skills necessary to arrive at the best possible outcome for the city and its citizens. He’s unequivocally a man of his word, and that’s why I’m voting for Jim Wood.
Phil Witry
Waynesboro
