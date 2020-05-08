The article by Mr. Daniel Sullivan found on the perspectives page of the News Virginian on May 2, 2020, regarding Jim Wood is totally off the wall.
The reality that needs to be recognized is that Waynesboro has been designated as a Constitutional City, not a Sanctuary City.
Jim is running at large for a seat on our city council and if appointed it will have absolutely no bearing on his employment status as he manages a store in Staunton.
Suggesting he should be required to recuse himself from any debate regarding our Second Amendment rights because of a financial benefit is completely idiotic.
Jim Wood, along with some other candidates running for our city council seats, takes a hard stand for our rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.
God bless America and President Donald Trump.
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.