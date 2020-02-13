A few Friday’s ago, the newly formed Shenandoah Valley chapter of the Poor Peoples’ Campaign had their official launch event, welcoming folks from all over the Valley to the Waynesboro Unitarian Universalist Church for a night of songs, education, inspiring stories, and fellowship.
The Poor Peoples’ Campaign was originally started by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to fight for poor and working class issues. Rev. Dr. William Barber II and Pastor Liz Theoharis have since taken up the cause and have been traveling the country organizing, mobilizing, and educating poor and working class people to realize their power and strength. The Poor Peoples’ campaign is non-partisan and is working to unite people on issues of poverty, racial inequality, a living wage, and universal health care, just to name a few.
The local chapter is jumping right into work! They are working on educating people on what the movement is all about, how people can get involved and are hosting upcoming “Boot Camps” to further people’s education but also teach people ways to communicate that is more helpful, compassionate, and non-confrontational.
I encourage folks who are interested in being part of a moral movement to look into joining the Shenandoah Valley chapter of the Poor Peoples’ Campaign. They are looking for more members who are passionate about making a difference and getting involved in making our community better and more just for everyone.
Jennifer Lewis
Waynesboro
