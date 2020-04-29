The Shenandoah Valley Chapter of the Poor People’s Campaign has organized a “Shout Out” rally for this Saturday, May 2, to show support for our amazing healthcare providers and support staff as they work tirelessly to keep us all safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
We are so appreciative of their dedication and for the sacrifices that they and their families have made for us. We want to say “thank you” to all of our neighbors working at Augusta Health, working to keep our community healthy.
The Poor People’s Campaign wants to show appreciation to our healthcare workers and support staff while also bringing attention to the need for universal healthcare, a living wage and to encourage folks to come together and support the most vulnerable members of our community.
We will meet at AMC at 6 p.m. to beep, wave and show our signs of appreciation as workers come and go for shift change. AMC has given us permission to park along medical center circle in two locations, outside of the emergency department parking lot and outside the patient tower. These locations were picked by AMC for high visibility for staff and patients. Please park along medical center circle, and stay out of the way of staff, patients and emergency vehicles.
Social distancing is required at this event. People are required to stay in their car. Please park your car along medical center circle with your homemade signs, noisemakers, musical instruments or whatever else you want to bring to show your support and appreciation to our hospital staff!
Jennifer Lewis
Waynesboro
