I want to go on record as endorsing Kanise L. Marshall for city council Ward A.
Kanise brings excellent credentials to the position with an MBA in Risk Management, and a BA in English Literature from the University of Mary Washington. This education has honed her ability to use critical thinking skills to solve the issues of the day: improving our infrastructure, working with schools to get parents more involved, and celebrating the cultural diversity of the town.
Her communication skills will enable her to explain these complex issues succinctly and efficiently. At this unprecedented time in human history, the ability to communicate will become paramount. Kanise's ability to inspire hope, community, and progress will make her a strong and effective leader.
In times like these — in times of extreme uncertainty — communities can either come together or fall apart. We need strong, decisive leaders to make the right decisions for our constituents. That person is Kanise L. Marshall. She is honest, reliable, and hardworking. She is smart, empathetic, and kind.
In total, Kanise L. Marshall is the type of leader that we need.
Tiffany Thompson
Chesapeake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.