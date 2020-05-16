Kanise Marshall, a citizen of Waynesboro for 10 years, is a dear friend, a mother, a wife, and an accomplished scholar and professional. She attended the University of Mary Washington for undergrad, obtaining a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature, and later received her MBA in Risk Management from Walden University.
She has been described as a “resource for all,” as a Learning Management System Support Specialist. Kanise is also an accomplished author, having recently published her first novel. With her professional and scholarly endeavors, it is clear that Kanise Marshall is a hard-working, intellectual, business-savvy woman.
Although a seat on city council will be her first formal step into the political sphere, Kanise’s passion for helping others and seeking to make her city a better place is not new to her. She has always been exceedingly family-oriented, making herself available to those close to her as both a supporter and an advocate.
With such a big heart and a go-getter attitude, Kanise is excited to extend herself as a friend, a voice, and a pillar of support for her fellow citizens as an active facilitator of change on the Waynesboro City Council.
Laura Munro
Waynesboro
(0) comments
